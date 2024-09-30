Cedar Key residents remain positive despite destruction left by Hurricane Helene

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — It’s been four days since Hurricane Helene leveled portions of Cedar Key and flooded the entire island.

The hurricane had record-breaking 10 to 12-foot storm surge, with at least half that water forcing its way into homes.

Jorge Hernandez, a Cedar Key Resident, said, “Last time from Idalia, it was 18 inches; this time, it was four feet. It’s a big difference.”

Those who’ve lived here all their lives know that this is only the beginning of a long road to recovery.

Read: Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help

Jorge Fernandez first saw the damage to his home while watching news coverage of the storm.

“They just happen to be shooting a video, and I saw the house and knew we were in trouble.”Hernandez said.

We found him pulling out brand-new furniture that had been delivered to the home last month.

Read: Parts of North Carolina devastated by flooding, mudslides from Helene

“Removing the doors now because there’s mold,” Hernandez said.

Walking around the island, you can feel the sense of community in the midst of all of this devastation.

Power and utilities are still being restored with the help of volunteers from all across the state, including a 14-member team from Orange County Utilities.

Read: Helene aftermath: Waste collection services resume in these counties

Kevin Begy from Orange County Utilities said, “They had 17 pump stations without power, sanitary or sewer overflows in their system.”

But there is resilience here, especially from those who are lifelong residents, with multiple generations of land and property owners who’ve come before them.

For them, leaving the island is impossible now, even after three named storms in just 18 months.

“Nah, this is our home,” Anna Simmons, a lifelong Cedar Key resident, said “We love this place, so we’re going to rebuild it.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Hurricane Helene Hits Gulf Coast Of Florida ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 2: A capsized boat washes ashore as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Peteersburg Florida. Already a Category 3 storm, Helene was expected to gain further strength before making landfall this evening on Florida’s northwestern coast. Flash flood warnings extend to northern Georgia and western North Carolina. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 157 Tampa Bay area bridge update (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group