Parts of North Carolina devastated by flooding, mudslides from Helene

Communities around North Carolina are cleaning up devastating flooding from Helene.

Some residents in Burke County, North Carolina, said the storm brought the worst flooding they have ever seen.

“All of these people have major devastation,” said resident Pamela Hollis. “I’m gonna have HVAC and duck work and stuff like that to fix. It never got this high.”

Helene has caused nearly 100 deaths in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida.

