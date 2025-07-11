DeSantis says Florida will develop a plan for AI

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling artificial intelligence dangerous and says the state will develop a plan to prevent AI from taking over.

Last month, the governor vetoed a bill dealing with automation and artificial intelligence. The bill passed the Legislature in April with only one dissenting vote.

It would have directed part of the state commerce department to study issues such as job losses and gains.

DeSantis now says Florida will develop its own approach on the evolving issue.

“We can’t put our head in the sand and just say we’re not going to deal with AI at all because it is becoming a fact of life. But we can’t just turn the reins over to a bunch of tech overlords. That doesn’t work,” DeSantis said.

The governor did not say when Florida’s AI plan would be complete.

