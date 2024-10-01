Helene aftermath: Florida energy companies send crews to help stranded communities

ORLANDO, Fla. — While the Sunshine State works to recover from Hurricane Helene, other states, such as Georgia and the Carolinas, are dealing severe damage.

Local energy companies sent crews to help stranded communities.

Duke Energy is moving crews across the Southeast.

The company brought in thousands of workers to bolster their response to Hurricane Helene days before the storm pounded through Florida’s Big Bend last week.

“There’s been a lot of devastation to certain parts, including those in the western portions of the states,” said Audrey Stasko with Duke Energy. “So some of those areas, you know, we have not been able to even access the damage and to assess that damage.”

Stasko said 50% of the outages remain in upstate South Carolina and the mountains of North Carolina, requiring significant infrastructure replacement.

But Duke is not the only one.

OUC had initially sent workers and trucks to Tallahassee as they braced for the storm.

Many of them were moved to areas that were even more devastated.

So far, more than 120 people have been killed in southern states.

The Florida National Guard conducted about 3,500 response operations following the hurricane and rescued over 160 people and 60 animals.

Although 99% of Florida has power again, there’s still a long way to go.

Floridians who need assistance from the state can fill out a form at floridadisaster.org/operationblueridge.

