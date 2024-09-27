What do you do with sandbags after a hurricane?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sandbags can be used to protect your home from flooding, but what do you do with them after a storm passes?
Many Central Florida residents filled up sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Helene, which made landfall as a major Category 4 storm.
Here’s how you can reuse sandbags, according to Orange County leaders.
- If your sandbags have been contaminated, they should be properly disposed of.
- Uncontaminated sandbags may be stored on your property for reuse. However, mold can become a problem if they are wet. Ensure sandbags are stored in a dry place.
- Burlap and plastic sandbags free of contaminants may be reused at other flood sites or for different uses such as construction or permanent earthen structures.
- Uncontaminated dirt or sand (the contents of the sandbag) may be reused on your property, provided the material is not used to fill a wetland or other protected area.
- Clean, empty bags may be reused or disposed of as other waste.
