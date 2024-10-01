Florida home burns down after Tesla catches fire while sitting in Hurricane Helene floodwaters

SARASOTA, Fla. — Video shows the moments a family’s car caught fire and destroyed their home.

The incident happened last week at a home in Sarasota.

The Hodges family said their Tesla Model X Plaid burst into flames after sitting in 6 to 8 inches of water inside the home’s garage.

Watch: Several active tropical systems are being tracked in the Atlantic

The flooding happened as Hurricane Helene moved through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The family said the car was not plugged in at the time.

Watch: Long road to recovery ahead for parts of Florida devastated by Hurricane Helene

Nine people were able to get out, but their home burned down.

Officials say people with electric vehicles exposed to saltwater should move them at least 50 feet away from their homes.

Read: Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help

That’s because salt conducts electricity, which could cause a short circuit.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group