Long road to recovery ahead for parts of Florida devastated by Hurricane Helene

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Channel 9 continues to follow the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

President Joe Biden said he will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the damage.

The president says he will travel to the areas in Florida that were hit hard by the storm “as soon as possible.”

Our crews have been covering areas of Florida that were devastated by Helene, including Cedar Key.

Residents in the Big Bend said they have a long road ahead of them in terms of recovery.

It’s not just homes that were destroyed, so are the inns and all but one hotel on Cedar Key, an island where families have generational roots.

Utility crews from around Florida have been working to restore power in the hardest-hit areas.

