Woman from Sumter County was found guilty in a 2020 DUI manslaughter case

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors in the trial of 24-year-old Jasmine Daebreon Grover found her guilty of DUI Manslaughter after a 2020 fatal vehicle incident.

The decision was made after a tragic vehicle accident resulted in the death of 21-year-old Alexes Olivia Matthews.

Grover was also found guilty of Driving Under the Influence, causing Serious Bodily Injury, Driving Under the Influence causing Injury, Driving Under the Influence resulting in Property Damage and Possession of Cannabis.

“What happened to Alexes wasn’t an accident. It was a choice - a conscious, selfish, irreversible choice to drive under the influence. That decision didn’t just end a life - it shattered a family,” stated Oral Matthews, father of the victim.

Grover, under the influence, lost control of her vehicle on County Road 476 in Sumter. She veered onto the shoulder and in trying to correct, crossed back to the opposite shoulder.

The vehicle then left the road and crashed into a tree, ejecting the victim and rolling on top of her, resulting in her death.

Matthews continues, “I’ve spent the last five years waking up every day with the same pain in my chest, trying to explain the unexplainable to her children. You were supposed to be her friend. Friends protect each other. Friends look out for one another. But you made a choice that night. Because of that choice, my daughter is gone. Forever.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group