Few scattered showers and dry air comes this weekend as we bring in fall

By David Heckard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air remained in place to start the weekend, with just a few scattered showers across the area.

The activity will fade away this evening, but coastal showers will be possible in the overnight and early morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

We’ll start Fall Sunday on a somewhat dry and warm note. A few PM showers will be possible with highs back in the low 90s.

Even lower rain chances are expected to start next week, with just a few isolated showers expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the low 90s.

Tropical moisture will likely increase late week, resulting in higher rain and storm chances across the region.

