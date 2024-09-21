Disney Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship heads to Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line is celebrating a milestone for one of its new ships.

The Disney Treasure is set to begin voyages from Port Canaveral later this year.

A tugboat guided the ship down a river in Germany this week and toward open water for the very first time.

The Treasure will go through a series of sea trials to prepare to carry guests.

It will offer seven-night cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean starting in December.

