Embark on a new destination with Disney Cruise Line

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination on the island of Eleuthera, the Bahamas, welcomes guests for the first time Monday.

Disney Magic marks its inaugural voyage to Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas.

The company said visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the spirits and culture of the island.

The island will have port adventures, nature trails, a water play area, and exclusive beaches.

“What an incredible moment for Disney Cruise Line as we celebrate the debut of our second island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, on Eleuthera, an island rich with Bahamian history and culture,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line.

The Disney Dream, Disney Magic, and Disney Fantasy will all sail to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney said that Junkanoo-inspired backdrops of iconic Disney characters will be displayed around the destination for visitors to take photos.

The island will have exclusive beaches for visitors. Disney said families can keep cool at Rush Out, Gush Out Water Play, a water play area, and Sebastian’s Cove.

The tropical destination will also offer a nature trail that allows visitors to discover Eleuthera scenery.

Along the natural tail, hikers will see bronze sculptures introducing explorers to indigenous animals of the island.

