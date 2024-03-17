See where Disney Cruise Line will sail out of Port Canaveral in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

With a busy 2024 itinerary already in full swing, Disney Cruise Line has revealed its lineup of 2025 voyages sailing out of Port Canaveral and beyond.

The local queue from the cruising division of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) came March 14, part of a larger announcement showcasing its new European sailings to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. In addition, Disney Cruise Line announced the Disney Magic will sail again out of Port Canaveral in 2025, marking the first time the ship has used it as a homeport since 2016.

Two more ships will join Disney Magic in sailing out of Port Canaveral in 2025 — including the fleet’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure — with one additional ship sailing out of South Florida.

Read: New cruise line coming to Port Canaveral this year

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 62 Icon of the Seas World's largest cruise ship arrives in Florida. (Royal Caribbean)

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group