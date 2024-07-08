FHP: Driver flees deadly crash on I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon that a driver fled a deadly crash on Interstate 4 in Osceola County.

The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-4 near U.S. 192.

Troopers said a blue 2022 Toyota Corolla was parked on the outside shoulder of the interstate with its hood raised.

They said the pedestrian was outside of the vehicle and possibly entered the outside lane in the path of a car.

FHP said the car hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.

Troopers said the victim died at the scene.

Currently, there is no further information about the vehicle or driver.

Investigators said they are at the scene, gathering evidence.

Westbound lanes of I-4 are blocked in the area.

Traffic is being diverted onto West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact FHP or Crimeline.

