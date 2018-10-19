FHP: Driver killed after pulling over on the Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 58-year-old Summerfield man died Friday morning after being struck by a car after pulling over into the emergency lane of the Turnpike and attempting to exit his vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A car traveling in the right-hand southbound lane near mile-marker 256 drove into the emergency lane, striking the man and his stopped vehicle. The Summerfield man died on scene, according to Lt. Kim Montes. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m.
Two southbound lanes are blocked, but the Turnpike remains open.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV.com for updates.
