FHP: Driver leaves scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers said a man died Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Ocala.

After the collision, the driver of that vehicle left the crash site, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 8 a.m. along County Road 25A, north of NW 100th Place.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling north on CR-25A when the front right side struck the man, who troopers believe was along the east side of the road.

Troopers found the man, who did not survive the impact, on the shoulder of the roadway.

At last report, investigators had no description of the vehicle or its driver to share.

FHP also did not identify the pedestrian who died.

