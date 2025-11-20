FHP investigates deadly parking lot crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a 2022 Toyota Camry that occurred at approximately 11:39 A.M. in a business parking lot off N Hiawassee Road, south of Stardust Lane, on Thursday morning.

According to a report, the driver may have suffered a medical episode, leading to the loss of control of the vehicle before striking a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Health Central Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

There is no roadblock in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

