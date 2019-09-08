FHP investigating deadly crash involving three vehicles in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Marion County.
Officials said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 95th Street approaching the U.S. Highway 441 intersection.
An Ocala man was traveling westbound on 95th Street when he crashed into a Jeep traveling northbound on U.S. 441, according to FHP.
Officials said the driver then crossed through the median and into the southbound lanes of U.S. 441, where he crashed into another vehicle.
According to FHP, the Ocala man died at the scene and the others involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.
