FHP investigating fatal, four-vehicle crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles in Brevard County.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 1 and Silver Oak Boulevard, according to officials.
FHP said one driver died at the scene and another is being transported as a trauma alert.
Officials said both northbound and southbound U.S. 1 is closed in the area.
No other details have been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
