FHP investigating fatal, four-vehicle crash in Brevard County

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles in Brevard County.

    The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 1 and Silver Oak Boulevard, according to officials. 

    FHP said one driver died at the scene and another is being transported as a trauma alert.

    Officials said both northbound and southbound U.S. 1 is closed in the area.

    No other details have been released.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

