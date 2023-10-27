FHP: Man, 18, killed after crashing into semi along I-95 near Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teen driver died early Friday after crashing his car along Interstate 95 in north Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to investigate the crash in the area of mile marker 273 near Ormond Beach.

At the scene, they determined that a man driving northbound in a Kia Forte traveled off of the interstate, where the car struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators said the Kia’s driver died at the crash site.

FHP did not release his name but said he lived in Daytona Beach and was 18 years old.

Troopers said the driver inside the semi-truck at the time of the crash was not hurt and remained on scene following the collision, which remains under investigation by FHP.

Investigators closed a northbound entrance ramp onto I-95 and one northbound lane of the interstate for several hours Friday morning.

Both have since reopened.

