Lynx bus, truck involved in crash at Semoran Blvd. and Colonial Dr. in Orlando

8:15 a.m. update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said three people were hurt in the crash.

Troopers said the crash happened when a Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the rear of the Lynx bus.

According to investigators, the bus was stopped on the outside northbound lane of Semoran Boulevard, north of Colonial Drive, when the pickup truck, traveling northbound in the same lane, failed to stop.

The truck’s driver, 30, of Orlando, was hospitalized at ORMC but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The Lynx bus driver, 58, of Lake Monroe, was not hurt.

Two passengers riding the bus at the time of the crash were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

FHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Original story:

Four people were hurt following a crash involving a Lynx bus in Orlando, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.

It happened at North Semoran Boulevard near East Colonial Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The crash appeared to involve a pickup truck that collided with the side of the bus.

On scene, Channel 9 saw heavy damage to the truck.

OCFR told Eyewitness News that one person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma patient and said three other people also went to hospitals for treatment.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP for more information, including whether any passengers on the Lynx bus were injured.

