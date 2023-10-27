Florida woman with Alzheimer’s missing for nearly a week found in nearby garage

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida woman who was missing for almost a week has been found alive.

Investigators said 80-year-old Margaret Gallaway wandered off from her Naples home last Monday.

They say she has Alzheimer’s and is non-verbal.

Deputies said video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera helped lead them to a garage about half-a-mile away from her own home.

They said the owners were on vacation.

“One frame, that just happened to be shot at a 6-minute interval, just as she disappeared into the garage, and the very next frame that garage door was closed,” said Margaret’s daughter Mary Gallaway.

Gallaway’s kids said they found her unconscious on the garage floor.

They said she had no food and very little to drink.

She was taken to the hospital and should be okay.

