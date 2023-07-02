FHP: Man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a crash that killed a motorcycle driver in Brevard County.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Mile Marker 163 in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Sebastian.

Investigators said the motorcycle driver lost control while changing lanes, ran off the road, and crashed into a tree.

FHP said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators will continue to investigate the crash.

