FHP: Orlando man, 29, dies in crash along Beachline Expressway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man died in a crash along the Beachline Expressway, and now investigators are trying to pinpoint when the crash actually happened.

Troopers first responded to the crash in Orange County shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Mustang lost control on the exit ramp of westbound State Road 528 to northbound State Road 417.

Deadly crash on SR-528 exit ramp in Orange County Troopers responded to the crash on SR-528 at SR-417 on Wednesday morning. (FDOT)

Investigators said the Mustang went off the roadway along a curve, rotated, and went airborne before traveling into a ditch.

READ: Keep your umbrella nearby: Central Florida experiencing widespread showers, storms

Troopers found that the car had also struck a tree and overturned.

The driver, who was not identified, died at the crash site; he was 29 years old and lived in Orlando, according to investigators.

In a news release, FHP said the specific date and time when the crash happened was still under investigation.

READ: Port Orange homeowner shoots, kills person trying to break into home, police say

Monitor WFTV.com for possible updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group