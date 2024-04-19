FHP: Seminole County woman dies following traffic crash near Altamonte Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Casselberry woman died Thursday evening after a two-car crash near Altamonte Springs, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 6 p.m. along North Street.

Troopers said the driver of a 2011 Toyota Scion was traveling eastbound on North Street, when she veered into the westbound lane and into the path of an oncoming 2023 Ford Mustang.

Investigators said it wasn’t clear as to why she crossed into the opposite lane of traffic.

The two cars collided east of of Fairview Avenue.

The driver of the Scion, 56, of Casselberry, was rushed to South Seminole Hospital but she did not survive.

FHP said the driver of the Mustang, 51, of Altamonte Springs, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators have not released names of those involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

