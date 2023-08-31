FHP: Truck strikes, kills man along Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died early Thursday after a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Turnpike at Kissimmee Park Road, near mile marker 240.

Investigators determined that the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on the outside lane.

READ: Flagler County first responders join Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

The driver of a Ram pickup truck with an attached boat trailer was pulled over on the southbound shoulder of the roadway.

Troopers said the driver had exited his truck and was standing on the outside shoulder when the Ford truck struck him and his boat trailer.

FHP Investigators said the Ford’s driver failed to stay within the outside travel lane.

READ: 15-year-old girl accused of fatally shooting mother’s fiancé

The male pedestrian, 47, of Wisconsin, died at the crash site, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford, 42 of St. Cloud, was not hurt and remained on scene, according to FHP.

READ: At 9:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference on Idalia recovery efforts

Deadly crash Florida's Turnpike Troopers say one person died early Thursday after a crash on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County. (FDOT/Florida's Turnpike)

The deadly crash caused slowdowns on this stretch of Florida’s Turnpike but the roadway fully reopened around sunrise.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group