WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference on Idalia recovery efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to hold a news conference Thursday morning on the ongoing recovery efforts following to impact of Hurricane Idalia in Florida.

First responders from around to country are moving to areas in Florida that were hardest hit by the major hurricane.

Joining the governor at the news conference will be First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General John D. Haas.

DeSantis is set to speak from the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 9:15 a.m.

