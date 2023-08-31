Flagler County first responders join Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — First Responders from around Central Florida are working to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia impacted Florida.

This will include a team from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office which will head to the Big Bend area to help with storm recovery.

Flagler County is no stranger to hurricane damage and has received help in the past after disasters strike.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to deploy an emergency response team to regions hit hard by Idalia.

The teams will be made up of deputies, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

They will be equipped with specialized vehicles and equipment to respond to a variety of disasters scenarios.

The team plans to head to areas most affected by the storm, including Cedar Key and Crystal River.

