FHP: Woman, 19, dies after crash on Goldenrod Road in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in east Orange County.

It happened Monday night along Goldenrod Road.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash near Silver Pointe Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

READ: Man dies after crash on State Road 40, troopers say

They determined the driver of a Honda Civic, traveling southbound on the inside lane of Goldenrod Road, lost control and struck a curb.

Investigators said the Honda then traveled off the roadway and spun before entering the northbound lanes of Goldenrod Road.

FHP said the Civic entered the direct path of an oncoming Chevrolet Express Van traveling northbound.

READ: Autopsy reveals likely cause of death for TV doctor Michael Mosley

The van collided with the Honda’s lefthand side and the Civic came to rest after striking another curb, troopers said.

The Honda’s driver, 19, of Orlando was taken to AdventHealth East Hospital in Orlando.

She died from her injuries, troopers said.

The van’s driver, 47, also of Orlando, was not hurt and he remained on scene. FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group