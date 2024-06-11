Man dies after crash on State Road 40, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver has died following a crash on Monday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 p.m. in Marion County.

According to a news release, a sedan was speeding west on State Road 40 and failed to slow down at a left curve.

Troopers said the sedan exited the roadway, entered the north grass shoulder, and hit three unoccupied cars parked at Forest Veterinary Clinic.

Investigators said the sedan then hit a tree and overturned into a building; the car and the building became engulfed in flames.

FHP said the 63-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

