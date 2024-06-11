‘I will find you’: Sheriff says stranger beat, sexually battered woman, 91, at Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man they say sneaked into a 91-year-old woman’s home, beat her, and then sexually battered her.

Sheriff Billy Woods said it happened around midnight on Sunday at a home in Reddick.

Woods took to Facebook to share information with the community about the “cruel act of violence.”

He did not release specifics about where it happened or give a description of a suspect, but Woods’ message to the suspect and to the public was stern.

“To the person responsible, I will find out who you are.”

Woods said to anyone withholding knowledge about the suspect, “If I find out that you’ve harbored, hidden or not even wanted to call us, I will do everything to charge you and put you in the same cell as they are going to be in.”

Woods added that his detectives are working tirelessly to find the suspect in the case.

He urged the public to step up to help investigators find the wanted man.

“We must united to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

The sheriff is asking Reddick-area residents who saw anything suspicious or noticed anything unusual on their security cameras to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

Watch Sheriff Woods’ full Facebook message below:

