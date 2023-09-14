Fiesta Aquatica: Water park celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin-inspired food, music

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s fiesta time at Aquatica. The water park is hosting Fiesta Aquatica every weekend now through Oct. 15 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event, which features Latin-inspired food and music throughout the park, is included with regular admission.

During the event, guests can enjoy Latin-inspired treats at Waterstone Grill Mango Market, Papa’s Cantina, Kuri’s Beachside Panini, and Walkabout Pizza. Offerings range from mango margaritas and empanadas to tres leches desserts and quesadillas.

