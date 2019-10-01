0 Fight the flu: Where to get your flu shot in Central Florida

Have you gotten your flu shot yet? If not, the Florida Department of Health says now is the time.

“The best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccine each fall,” department officials say.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the flu shot for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women. According to the CDC, it takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu.

Getting the flu shot, the CDC says, can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

Keep reading to find out where flu shots are available in your county:

Brevard County

DOH-Brevard offers influenza vaccines on a walk-in basis, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at one of three DOH-Brevard clinics located in Titusville, Viera or Melbourne.

Lake County

DOH-Lake offers flu vaccines by appointment only at their locations in Umatilla, Leesburg and Clermont. Call 352-771-5500 to make an appointment.

Marion County

DOH-Marion offers flu vaccines for adults and children at its Ocala location, but as of Tuesday have not received its adult vaccines yet. Those dosages are expected to be received in the next week or two. Children’s vaccines are available now by appointment. Call 352-629-0137 to make an appointment, and the check about the availability of adult vaccine dosages.

Orange County

DOH-Orange offers influenza vaccinations for a fee. Click here for more information, or call 407-858-1444.

Osceola County

Contact DOH-Osceola at 407-343-2000 or click here for information about immunizations provided in the county.

Seminole County

Flu shots for children and adults are available at the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County, Sanford located at 400 W. Airport Blvd. by appointment Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flu shots are free for children 6 months through 18 years of age. To schedule an appointment call 407-665-3700. For more information on immunizations, click here.

Sumter County

DOH-Sumter provides intranasal influenza vaccines for children. For additional information, and the availability of adult vaccines, click here or call 352-569-3102.



Volusia County

The Department of Health in Volusia County offers flu vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at all DOH-Volusia locations:

1845 Holsonback, Daytona Beach.

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.

717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach.

Appointments are not needed for flu shots. The department recommends residents get their flu shot before Halloween.

For a full list of additional places that provide the flu shot in Florida, click here.

