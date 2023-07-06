Financial services company Robinhood to cut local jobs at regional headquarters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Menlo Park, California-based financial services company Robinhood Markets Inc. plans to lay off dozens of metro Orlando workers.

The firm will lay off 61 people from its office at 500 Colonial Center Parkway, Suite 100, in Lake Mary by Sept. 1, according to a June 29 notification to the state.

The letter did not give a reason for the layoffs, but said the job cuts would be permanent and the facility would not be closed.

