Fire in bathroom trash can leads to evacuation at Ocoee High School, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Police are investigating a fire Wednesday at Ocoee High School that led to a large evacuation of students and staff.

Crews responded around 9:12 a.m. to the school on Ocoee Crown Point Parkway.

Firefighters said they found smoke coming from a bathroom trash can on the second floor of one of the buildings.

Read: Criminal charges could be coming after 4 killed in 2022 Orlando warehouse fire

Students and school staff were evacuated from the school as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Everyone was later allowed back into the school once the fire was out and the smoke was cleared.

Read: FDLE launches investigation after Osceola County sheriff posts picture of body on social media

Police detectives said they are reviewing school cameras and questioning students and staff about how the fire started.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group