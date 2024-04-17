FDLE opens investigation after Osceola County Sheriff posts picture of body on social media

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Department of Law Investigation is now underway over a picture that was shared on the Osceola County Sheriff’s social media page.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez shared a picture of what appeared to the Madeline Soto’s body on his Instagram account the morning after her body was found.

The picture was taken down a short time later.

Read: Osceola County Sheriff Lopez apologizes after social media post shows possible body of Madeline Soto

9 Investigates has been following this story since the beginning and has learned that FDLE is now investigating what happened with the picture and has interviewed people involved including those who found Soto’s body.

WFTV has not learned how long the investigation will take or what, if any, charges could come from what appears to be a mistake,

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9 News that it was an accidental post on Instagram, but then told out partners at WDBO that it was not the body of Madeline Soto in that picture, just an area of interest where the body was found.

Read: Madeline Soto timeline: Only Channel 9 speaks with Maddie Soto’s father

Lopez called the claims that it was Madeline Soto a “political stunt.”

It is clear from the investigation that his claims are not true and in fact, the body in the picture was wearing clothes that matched the clothes Madeline Soto was said to be wearing when she was reported missing.

Madeline’s father told Channel 9 that he did not se that picture but did have something to say about it.

Read: Madeline Soto’s biological father says he was blindsided by her death, seeks closure

“I hate that I live in a world where I have to call my parents and warn them that an internet troll might send them a picture of my dead daughter, and that they should just go ahead and start preparing for that possibility. I hate that we live in that world,” said Tyler Wallace.

9 Investigates also asked FDLE for a comment on the selfie that Osceola Sheriff’s executive director Nirva Rodriguez took with suspect Stephan Sterns after his arrest but has not heard back.

In the meantime, state and local law enforcement agencies are meeting regarding the investigation to determine if it is time to file more charges on Sterns or anyone else that could be involved the disappearance and death of Madeline Soto.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group