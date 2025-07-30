Fire destroys historic church in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after a fire destroyed a historic church in Marion County.

A massive fire broke out Monday morning at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Citra.

Firefighters found a fully active fire when they arrived, involving 90% of the structure.

A total of 12 suppression units and 29 firefighters were involved in the firefighting efforts.

Despite their efforts the building was destroyed by the massive blaze.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters during the incident.

Online records show the church has long served as an African‑American Baptist congregation in the Citra area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

