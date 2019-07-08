  • Fire engulfs mobile home in Bithlo

    By: Sarah Wilson , Ashley Edlund

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were able to escape a mobile home in Bithlo after it went up in flames early Monday morning.

    Orange County firefighters said they responded to the home near Lake Pickett and Chuluota roads around 4:30 a.m.

    The owner of the mobile home told Channel 9 reporter Ashley Edlund that a generator running outside the home caused the fire.

    The man said he and one other person escaped the blaze with one of their pets, but that a cat was trapped in the home.

    Firefighters were still on scene as of 6:30 a.m. trying to put out the smoldering remains of the home.

