ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were able to escape a mobile home in Bithlo after it went up in flames early Monday morning.
Orange County firefighters said they responded to the home near Lake Pickett and Chuluota roads around 4:30 a.m.
The owner of the mobile home told Channel 9 reporter Ashley Edlund that a generator running outside the home caused the fire.
The man said he and one other person escaped the blaze with one of their pets, but that a cat was trapped in the home.
Firefighters were still on scene as of 6:30 a.m. trying to put out the smoldering remains of the home.
Happening now: @OCFireRescue still here on 4th street in Bithlo putting out a fire. Man who says he’s the homeowner says a generator started it. Working on details. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/G24FjVrFCd— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) July 8, 2019
HAPPENING NOW: Orange County Fire rescue on 4th street in Bithlo. Looks like a trailer caught fire. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IISiqslAuv— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) July 8, 2019
