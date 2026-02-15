Central Florida braces for dangerous winds and severe storms Sunday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Sunday evening for an elevated fire danger and strong to severe storms impacting Central Florida.

A powerful storm system will push into the area Sunday, increasing winds and bringing a line of strong storms.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, February 1, 2026 (WFTV)

Winds will increase during the day on Sunday, with wind gusts over 35 mph possible. A Wind Advisory is posted for Marion County for Sunday PM.

With the dry vegetation in place, this will lead to an elevated fire danger on Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, February 1, 2026 (WFTV)

Much of the area has been outlooked for isolated strong storms, with Marion County under a scattered severe storm threat.

With the earlier start time for the Daytona 500, it is highly likely the race will escape the storms.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, February 1, 2026 (WFTV)

The strong storms will likely push into northwest areas during the early evening hours and impact much of Central Florida during the mid-to-late evening.

The greatest threats with these storms will be gusty winds over 55 mph and small hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, February 1, 2026 (WFTV)

The rain and storms will exit Sunday night, with quieter weather returning for Presidents’ Day.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the Weather Alert Day for Sunday.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, February 1, 2026 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group