Firefighter injured in Orlando apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — One Orange County firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion following an apartment fire in Orlando on Thursday, a fire official said.

The firefighter was responding to an incident that occurred at 11:30 a.m. at the Woodlands Apartment Homes, on Laurel Cove Ct, south of the 408.

Video obtained exclusively by Channel 9 shows the flames billowing through the home, left with a wall collapsed.

Fire officials say one cat and all civilians were evacuated safely and no one was injured.

As many as 12 fire units responded to the scene, along with Sheriff’s Deputies. The Fire Marshal’s Office is now working to determine the cause of the blaze.

