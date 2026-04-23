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Orlando City hammers Charlotte 4-1 for second win of season

The Lions scored four goals Wednesday after scoring just six goals in their first eight matches.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City hammered Charlotte FC 4-1 Wednesday night at Inter&Co Stadium to record their second win of the season.

Scoring just six goals in their first eight matches of the season, the last-place Lions finally gained some confidence with a four-goal outburst.

Martin Ojeda recorded a second-half brace, Luis Otávio scored his first goal as a Lion and Ignacio Gómez added a goal in the 87th minute.

Orlando City hits the road to visit D.C. United on April 25.

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