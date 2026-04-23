Orlando City hammers Charlotte 4-1 for second win of season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City hammered Charlotte FC 4-1 Wednesday night at Inter&Co Stadium to record their second win of the season.

Scoring just six goals in their first eight matches of the season, the last-place Lions finally gained some confidence with a four-goal outburst.

Martin Ojeda recorded a second-half brace, Luis Otávio scored his first goal as a Lion and Ignacio Gómez added a goal in the 87th minute.

Orlando City hits the road to visit D.C. United on April 25.

PERFECT PLACEMENT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/MB3MovaSkQ — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) April 23, 2026

JUSTIN ➡️ OJEDA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dWTmCDKVYv — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) April 23, 2026

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