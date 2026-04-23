Pistons stifle Magic in Game 2, even series 1-1

DETROIT, MI — The Orlando Magic lost to the Detroit Pistons 98-83 Wednesday night in Game 2 of this Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference first round series.

With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 heads to the Kia Center in downtown Orlando. Tip-off Saturday afternoon is set for 1:00.

Tied at 46 at halftime, Detroit opened the third quarter with a 30-3 run and blew the game open. The Pistons outscored the Magic 38-16 in the third quarter.

Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 19 points. Paolo Banchero had 18 points.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27 points.

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