Firefighters battle apartment fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue is on scene battling an apartment on Friday afternoon.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Casa Del Rey Circle around 3:40 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the building.
Read: Orange County deputies investigating teen girl’s death as homicide
No injuries were reported, officials said.
WFTV has a crew on the way and will bring you latest information when it becomes available.
Read: Hot, hot, hot! Central Florida heat wave continues through weekend
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group