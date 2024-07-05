Hot, hot, hot! Central Florida heat wave continues through weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is hotter than normal and will stay unusually hot into next week.
A heat advisory remains in effect on Friday through 6 p.m. in areas away from the coast.
Isolated pockets of rain early this evening will cool things off - mainly west of Orlando.
Area beaches have a much lower rain chance through Saturday.
Saturday will be hot again and may get another heat advisory, with again, rain only isolated toward the end of the day and mainly west of Orlando.
Sunday rain chances will build a little, even at the beaches.
Starting Monday, we all have much higher afternoon storm chances with temperatures not as hot.
