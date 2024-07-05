NOW: Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in the Yucatan

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl has once again made landfall.

Just after 7 a.m. Friday, the Category 2 storm came ashore about 5 miles northeast of Tulum, Mexico.

Beryl’s maximum winds at the time were clocked at 110 mph.

Expected to weaken rapidly as it moves over land, the storm will emerge into the southwest Gulf as a tropical storm Friday night, according to meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

Hurricane Beryl on Friday (WFTV staff)

Early next week, portions of Texas could see impacts from Beryl.

Early next week, portions of Texas could see impacts from Beryl.

