Friday forecast: Heat advisory for most, inland rain possible

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect another repeat of the hot, muggy weather we’ve been feeling this week in Central Florida.

Friday’s heat indices will again climb to 100° or higher in most locations of the Channel 9 viewing area.

The exception should be our local beaches.

Friday forecast A heat advisory will be in effect for Central Florida's inland counties. (WFTV staff)

Therefore, a heat advisory will be back in effect for inland counties from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90s, with Orlando topping out at 94°.

But today’s most intense heat values will range from 105°-108°, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Any wet weather we see also will be mainly inland.

Crimi puts our rain chances at 40%.

