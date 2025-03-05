Local

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander sends back new images from surface of the Moon

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Firefly Aerospace is sharing more after making history.

Their Blue Ghost lander became the first private spacecraft to successfully land on the surface of the Moon.

After scanning for hazards, Blue Ghost touched down right on target on Sunday.

It was a big moment for space exploration, and Firefly says it was the Moon dust on their boots to prove it.

