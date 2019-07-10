Firestone employee secretly filmed female customers in restroom, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange police are investigating after they said a sales associate at Firestone Complete Auto Care secretly filmed two female customers as they used the restroom.
Officials arrested Ryan Wilkins at the location in the 5400 block of South Williamson Boulevard after one of the victims located the recording device on June 30, according to the Port Orange Police Department.
Officials continue to investigate to see if there were any more victims.
Firestone's legal department has been cooperating with the investigation.
Wilkins faces two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
