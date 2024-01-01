First Central Florida babies born in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day of the new year was special for many people, including two Central Florida families.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Two babies were welcomed into the world on Monday.
Baby boy Jose Umahag IV was born at AdventHealth Waterman at 12:08 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 18 inches long.
Jose’s mother, Marielle Jarillo, and father, Jose Umahag III, live in Mount Dora.
Read: Study finds improving hearing could help prevent dementia cases
Baby boy Milo Philip was born at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies at 1:20 a.m., weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and 20 inches long.
To celebrate Milo’s birth, the Central Florida Diaper Bank donated a year’s supply of diapers, about 3,600, to the family.
The organization advocates for children from newborn to age three and helps to provide resources for at-risk families.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group