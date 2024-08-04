First responders hold emergency training in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local law enforcement is even more prepared for an emergency.

It comes after full-scale drills in Orlando this week.

The emergency drills included 17 agencies and governments.

The scenarios included a 911 call about an active shooter at the multi-cultural center in downtown.

Organizers said the event is the best way to be ready for a real emergency.

