Laundromat explosion in Ocala injures 4, damages neighboring businesses

OCALA, Fla. — An explosion at a laundromat in Ocala injured four people Tuesday night.

The explosion happened around 6:15 p.m. on Northeast 25th Avenue.

Four people were inside this laundromat when the explosion happened.

All of them were treated for injuries, and two were taken to a hospital.

The explosion left massive damage behind and impacted neighboring businesses.

Debris was scattered throughout the parking lot, including insulation and metal paneling that once covered the building.

It also appears part of the roof was destroyed in the blast.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation and could have resulted from a gas leak.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

